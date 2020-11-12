Buddy | Pet of the Week

Introducing Buddy! He has a great set of ears, curled tail, and a cute smile! Buddy enjoys being outside playing catch and taking daily walks. He likes car rides, going to dog parks, and knows how to sit, down, and stay. He is good with children but can be energetic so he would be best with older children. He loves being around his humans and would do best with a family who isn’t gone every day.

Buddy is four years old.

Buddy’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

