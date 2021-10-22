Body found in river identified as man who jumped from bridge

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill on Friday announced that the body found Monday on the Mississippi River is that of a man who jumped from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge last Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Richard Maus, 65, of Crestwood, Mo. Positive identification was made using dental records, Hill said.

“Mr. Maus’ vehicle was found abandoned on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on Oct. 14,” Hill stated in a press release. “Mr. Maus died as a result of drowning and the manner is suicide.”

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 3:20 p.m. Monday to Luhr’s Landing off Levee Road near the Mississippi River to deploy its rescue boat and an aerial drone following a report of a possible body seen floating in the river.

An employee of Luhr Brothers reported seeing the body near a barge in the river. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the area of the report. The body was recovered by the CFD boat shortly before 4 p.m. and the Monroe County coroner’s office was requested to the scene.

On Thursday, multiple emergency response agencies searched for a possible jumper from the J.B. Bridge after a car was found parked and unoccupied on the bridge deck with a suicide note inside.

Hill said Luhr Brothers workers moved a barge and shortly after observed the body.