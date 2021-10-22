Man strikes woman with truck at Walmart

A Dupo man was charged with a felony following a Wednesday night incident in the Walmart parking lot.

Waterloo police said that at about 8:40 p.m. said the driver of a dark blue Toyota Tacoma, William J. Buatte, 58, of Dupo, forced a woman out of his vehicle before backing up and driving forward two different times, striking the woman and knocking her to the mulch berm in the store parking lot. Buatte drove away from the scene and was pulled over by police on Route 3 in Columbia a short time later.

Buatte was giving the woman a ride from Dupo to Coulterville but stopped in Waterloo instead.

Monroe County EMS treated the woman for minor injuries at the scene, but she declined medical transport.

Buatte was charged with felony aggravated battery/deadly weapon.