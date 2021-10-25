Men nabbed for barn burglary

From left are Frankie I. Key and Devon E. Mandrell

Two men were arrested last week in connection with a burglary to a barn in Prairie du Rocher.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Faust Road on Oct. 16 for a burglary report. Upon arrival, police learned several items were missing from a barn.

During the course of the investigation, MCSD Deputy Justin Mendenhall gathered information which led to the recovery of some of the stolen items along with identifying a person of interest.

On Thursday, the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force along with deputies and investigators from the Monroe and Randolph County sheriff’s departments executed an arrest/search warrant at a residence located at 6598 Simpson Street in Modoc.

Several stolen items were recovered during the search.

Charged in the case were Devon E. Mandrell, 23, and Frankie I. Key, 21, both of Modoc.

Mandrell was charged with burglary and theft/stolen property ($500-$10,000). Mandrell was out on parole at the time of the arrest after being released from prison six months ago on a home invasion conviction. His bond was set at $75,000.

Key was also charged with burglary. He was on probation out of Franklin County on a possession of controlled substance conviction. His bond was set at $75,000.

Investigators are still searching for a yellow hay bale spear stolen in the burglary that the suspects had apparently sold. Anyone with information on that item is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651.

“The sheriff’s department would like to thank the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS for their assistance with the execution of the search warrant,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.