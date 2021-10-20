COVID-19 cases down; boosters up

As of Wednesday, Monroe County’s COVID-related death toll has remained at 103 for a week.

In keeping with the rest of the state, Monroe County is also seeing decreased COVID-19 numbers.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said the county is seeing an average of five new cases a day, which is on the lower end of what had been reported in recent weeks.

COVID-19 overall appears to be waning locally. As of Wednesday, the health department reports 43 active coronavirus cases and two hospitalizations.

Wagner said there is currently one recent death pending further investigation. This death, if found to have been COVID related, may increase the death toll.

However, COVID-19 overall appears to be waning in the county. As of early afternoon Wednesday, the health department reported 43 active cases and two hospitalizations.

Just this afternoon, the FDA officially approved single booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Groups eligible for the Moderna booster are similar to those of Pfizer. Those 18 and older are eligible for a J & J booster.

The FDA also noted individuals may now receive “mix and match” booster doses that are not of the same kind as their initial series. For more, click here.

He also expects the Pfizer initial series to soon be approved for kids 5-12 years old. This could further bolster the county’s vaccination need.

“We’ll adjust our clinics to meet the public’s need,” Wagner said, noting that if Pfizer is approved for younger kids, the health department may host more fairground clinics and possibly even ask schools to host clinics.

As Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron mentioned at Monday night’s school board meeting, he does not believe Illinois would impose a vaccine mandate for students.

“We have seen the number of kid cases go down some,” Wagner said.

Wagner said Thursday’s drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic at the Monroe County Fairgrounds was “really, really well attended.”

The clinic was intended primarily for “booster” doses, but patients could receive their initial series doses as well. As a result, the health department administered approximately 300 doses, Wagner said.

The health department will hold similar Pfizer clinics from 9-11:30 a.m. the next two Thursdays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Appointments are not necessary for these drive-thru clinics.

At last count, 53.87 percent (18,477 residents) of Monroe County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. That compares to 44.17 percent in Randolph County and 49.15 percent in St. Clair County.

On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna boosters for emergency use authorization. Now, the FDA will make a final decision.

The Monroe County Health Department said they will begin discussions of offering Moderna boosters once this FDA approval process is complete – assuming it is approved.

Similar to the Pfizer booster, the FDA panel recommended the Moderna booster for those ages 65 and up, in long-term care facilities, with underlying medical conditions and at high risk of exposure due to their work.

On Friday, an FDA advisory panel endorsed a booster of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine. J&J said an extra dose adds important protection as early as two months after initial vaccination but that it might work better if people wait until six months later.

The advisory panel voted unanimously that the J&J booster should be offered at least two months after immunization, but didn’t suggest a firm time. The advisers cited growing evidence that J&J recipients are more vulnerable to infection than people who got vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna – and that most got their single dose many months ago.

Both Moderna and J&J booster doses are expected to reach final FDA emergency authorization approval later this week.