The Waterloo and Red Bud fire departments responded shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a grain bin fire in the 6200 block of Route 3.

Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said it looks to be a malfunctioning electric motor for an auger as the possible cause. The grain bin contained about 1,000 bushels of corn, which firefighters removed by cutting a hole in the side to get to the source of the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for about 2.5 hours, Lloyd said.