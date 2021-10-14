Possible JB Bridge jumper not located

Fire departments on both sides of the Mississippi River searched near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 for a possible bridge jumper shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

A black car was located unoccupied on the bridge with its flashers on, prompting response from area emergency agencies. A suicide note was found inside the vehicle, which was parked on the middle of the bridge on I-255 eastbound with its trunk open.

The Columbia Fire Department launched its rescue boat onto the river from Luhr’s Landing, and Rock Community Fire Department also placed a boat on the river from the Missouri side.

Other responding agencies included the St. Louis County Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department. The U.S. Coast Guard was also contacted.

The fire department boats searched along both the Illinois and Missouri sides of the river but were unable to locate anyone in the water as of 12:30 p.m. Police cars and crime scene investigators remained near the abandoned vehicle on the bridge to gather evidence.