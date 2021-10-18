Body found floating in river

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 3:20 p.m. Monday to Luhr’s Landing off Levee Road near the Mississippi River to deploy its rescue boat and an aerial drone following a report of a possible body seen floating in the river.

An employee of Luhr Brothers reported seeing the body near a barge in the river. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the area of the report. The body was recovered by the CFD boat shortly before 4 p.m. and the Monroe County coroner’s office was requested to the scene.

On Thursday, multiple emergency response agencies searched for a possible jumper from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge after a car was found parked and unoccupied on the bridge deck with a suicide note inside.

This person had not been located as of Monday morning.