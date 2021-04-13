Bluff Road crash kills 3 teens near Valmeyer

Photo courtesy of Fox 2 News

Emergency personnel responded about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash with three fatalities on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road just north of Valmeyer.

The fatalities were an 18-year-old male from St. Louis and a 15-year-old female and 13-year-old female, both from Dupo.

A Valmeyer police officer observed a car traveling on Bluff Road at a high rate of speed and was following behind it but had not yet activated its sirens for a stop attempt.

According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, a 2007 silver Pontiac sedan was traveling north on Bluff Road and struck a 2007 white box truck traveling south on Bluff Road and attempting to turn left onto Trout Hollow Road.

The Pontiac struck the truck in the rear passenger side as it was turning. All three were ejected from the sedan and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, was not injured.

The road was closed for about six hours while the crash was being investigated by ISP.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.