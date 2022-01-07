Beverly D. Sotolar | Obituary

Beverly Diane Sotolar (nee Gough). 70, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born April 9, 1951, in Paducah, Ky.

Beverly, also known as Diane, was a member of American Poet Society and WIN. She was a poet, singer, songwriter and author (“Edge of the Light”); but most of all, Diane was known for her faith in God. She was a true worshiper and lover of Jesus Christ.

“She was a wonderful, tenderhearted mother and wife and will be missed and remembered well by many. Dream on Diane, Dream on Momma!”

Diane is survived by her husband Gary Lee Sotolar; children Erica Sanders and Laurie (Todd) Wagner; grandchildren Chase Drummond, Taylor Wagner, Logan Wagner and River Hope Wagner; great-grandchildren Hayden Drummond; stepchildren Karrie Rinehart and Cory Sotolar; daughter-in-law Lisa Marie Sotolar; step grandchildren Dustin Flynn, Austin Phelps, Stone Rinehart and Hawke Rinehart; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Velda (nee Walters) Gough; sisters Glenda McWhorter and Nancy Riley; brother Stan Gough; and two twin brothers in infancy.

Service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.