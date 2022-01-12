John W. Graves | Obituary

John Wesley Graves, 79, of Columbia, died the evening of Jan. 9, 2022. John was born to Linyard and Eron Graves in Ripley, Miss.

He graduated from Ripley High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. After college, he began his 60-plus year career in “everything” auto, including sales, service, auto body, new used, and wholesale. During his life and work, he developed many close friends and business associates.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth; daughter Leigh (Bob) and their children Shelby, Austin (Elynn), Andrew, Abby, Skylar and McKenzie (Abdul) and their daughter LaMiyah; daughter Stacy and her children, Ryan (Madi), Shane and Evan; son Blake (Candi) and their children Ashlyn (Colton) and Drew; sister Melrose; and many family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley and Pat.

A private committal service with military honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.