Evelyn L. Esker | Obituary

Evelyn Louise Esker, 72, of Saint Petersburg, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Saint Petersburg.

Evelyn was born on Sept. 10, 1949, in Piedmont, Mo. Her parents were Norman and Kathleen (nee Twidwell) Barker. Louise was the baby of the family. She had two older siblings Chester Barker and Barbara Thornbrugh.

In her adolescence she grew up in East St. Louis until the family relocated to Columbia at the age of 13. Louise enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and cheerleading. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1967 and then worked for the United States Government. She officially retired from the Defense Mapping Agency in 2000.

Louise met her husband Roger Paul Esker at the Waterloo Homecoming in 1968. They were instantly inseparable and married on Sept. 6, 1969. Her daughter Lisa Michele Esker was born in 1971 and was the center of Louise’s life. Although Louise only had one child, she was a second mother figure to many, and she was thrilled to finally become a grandmother in 2018.

One thing that everyone knew about Louise and Roger is that they moved often. They would buy or build a home and within a few years sell it to search for another one. Over the 52 years they were married, they owned 19 different residences and lived in several different states, including Illinois, Texas and Florida. For each home, Louise took pride in decorating and furnishing each home. Her home was always spotless and filled with home cooked meals and goodies.

Louise and Roger had most recently moved back to St Petersburg, Fla. to be near their daughter Lisa and her sister Barbara. She loved shopping for new clothes, going to the beauty shop, spending time with family and the weekly dinners hosted at Lisa’s home.

Louise had a very strong relationship with the Lord and read the bible daily. She used her faith to offer advice and support to many. Louise will live on in the hearts of many who will always remember vibrant bright smile and laughter.

Visitation will be 3- 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home, with Rev. William Groennert officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Parkinson’s Disease Foundation; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.