Benton | Pet of the Week

Benton is a handsome guy who is active and loves to play ball. He is good with other dogs and knows how to sit. Benton’s ideal home is with an active family and room to run and play!

Benton is one year old and weighs 60 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.