Bentley | Pet of the Week

This senior boy is quite the gentleman. He waits patiently for meals and enjoys being wherever you are. And he loves belly rubs! Bentley does pretty well on a leash for walks. He would do best in a quiet home where he can nap a lot of the day. He’s not fond of cats, either.

Bentley is 11 years old and 29 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.