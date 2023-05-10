Baseball teams keep eyes on the prize

Dupo’s Deegan Prater pitches during last Tuesday’s 4-3 victory at home over Valmeyer. See more photos from the game at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school baseball season is rounding third and heading to home.

Columbia (25-3) had a 20-game winning streak snapped recently but has already strung together a few more victories in preparation for its own Class 2A regional next week.

On Monday, the Eagles won 10-4 over Belleville West, as Alex Schreckenberg went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Porter Fike earned the mound victory.

Columbia played in Kentucky over the weekend, winning two of three contests.

On Friday, the Eagles lost 4-3 in nine innings to Louisville Trinity despite a 12-strikeout performance from Dom Voegele with no earned runs allowed over seven innings.

Columbia regrouped on Saturday, winning two games.

The Eagles downed McCracken County by the score of 8-6, then won 5-1 over Lyon County. Jack Steckler, Tyler Rosencrans, Aidan Gaither and Reed Drabant collected two hits apiece in the first win. Schreckenberg went 3-for-4 and Lucas Riebeling went the distance on the mound in the other victory.

On Thursday, Columbia lost 7-1 to Freeburg. Voegele and Brennan Weik collected two hits each.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 13-0 over Roxana. Schreckenberg homered and Voegele went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Edwardsville and Friday at Mascoutah.

The Eagles will battle the winner of Monday’s match between Althoff vs. Marquette next Wednesday in regional play, with the winner advancing to the regional final set for 11 a.m. May 20.

Voegele is hitting a robust .534 with a .631 on base percentage and 1.102 slugging percentage this season. He has nine homers, 19 doubles, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and 22 stolen bases.

On the mound, the hard-throwing senior righty is 5-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 40 and one-third innings pitched.

Waterloo (18-6-1) does not yet know it’s postseason fate, but is peaking at the right time.

The Bulldogs have won 10 in a row, the last being an 11-1 victory over Carterville on Saturday.

Evan Davis went 4-for-4 with three runs, Bryce Reese went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and AJ Sensel struck out eight in a complete game pitching effort.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs won 9-5 over Althoff, getting two hits apiece from Davis, Reese and Brandon Moseley.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 15-4 over Civic Memorial. Reese had three hit and two RBIs, Davis had two hits and three runs, and Curtis Crossen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Nate Phillips pitched well for Waterloo, with six strikeouts over five innings.

Waterloo hosted Nashville on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Mascoutah and Friday at Granite City, hosts Valmeyer on Saturday, then hosts Belleville East on Monday and O’Fallon on Tuesday.

Davis is hitting .506 with a .583 on base percentage, 30 RBIs and 29 runs on the season.

Reese is hitting .500 with a .583 on base percentage and 21 RBIs.

Phillips is 5-1 with a 1.43 ERA and Sensel is 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA.

Gibault (14-12) is in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional next week along with the tourney hosts and Dupo.

The Hawks won 8-5 over Belleville West on Saturday afternoon. Ty Frierdich had a homer and three RBIs. Kameron Hanvey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in addition to pitching a complete game.

Earlier on Saturday, Gibault lost 13-11 to Althoff. The Crusaders enjoyed a seven-run sixth inning to pull ahead in this one.

Frierdich homered and had five RBIs for the Hawks.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 12-5 to Nashville despite a home run from Daniel Darin.

Last Wednesday, Gibault lost 4-3 to Mater Dei as the Knights scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. Darin went 2-for-2 with a home run, and Brady Biffar pitched six solid innings.

Gibault hosts Dupo on Wednesday, Freeburg on Thursday and Carlyle on Friday.

Darin is hitting .444 with a .615 on base percentage, four homers, 20 RBIs and 27 runs this season.

Hudson Blank is hitting .413 with 26 RBIs and 26 runs.

Hanvey is 7-2 with a 3.15 ERA on the mound and is hitting .367 with 33 runs.

Valmeyer (8-16) lost 11-8 to Chester on Monday, getting two hits each from Elijah Miller, Landon Roy, Ripken Voelker and Jake Killy.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 5-2 over Lebanon. Jake Coats went 2-for-2 with two runs and picked up with the mound victory. Roy had a hit, three stolen bases and two runs.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 6-5 in 10 innings to Red Bud. Luke Blackwell pitched six and two-thirds innings and had nine strikeouts. Miller and Roy collected two hits each.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion at Dupo.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at New Athens, hosts Althoff on Thursday, plays Friday at Steeleville and Saturday morning at Waterloo.

Valmeyer opens regional play Monday at home against Maryville Christian.

Miller is hitting .358 with a .488 on base percentage, 19 runs and 40 stolen bases this season. On the mound, he’s 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA.

Roy is hitting .311 with 24 runs and 29 stolen bases.

Blackwell, a freshman, is 2-1 with a 2.98 ERA.

Dupo (3-14) opens regional play Monday at Metro East Lutheran.

The Tigers lost 6-5 at Steeleville on Thursday despite a 3-for-3 showing from freshman Deegan Prater. Logan Stevens went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and two runs.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 16-1 to Gillespie at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget. Jorri Kelling tripled and scored for the Tigers.

Stevens leads Dupo in hitting this season at .362 with 15 runs and 18 stolen bases, followed by Chance Hunter at .360.

On the mound, Hunter is 2-1 with a 2.02 ERA.