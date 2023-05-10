Softball season comes into focus 

Valmeyer catcher Peyton Similey keeps her eye on the ball behind the plate during Thursday’s home game against Lebanon. The Pirates may face Lebanon again in regional play next week.

In high school softball action, local teams are trying to get in gear for the upcoming postseason.

Valmeyer (14-2) was enjoying a nice winning streak until that was up-ended Thursday in a 5-2 loss at home to Lebanon.

Brooke Miller struck out 12 and walked none while allowing just two earned runs for the Pirates. Mia McSchooler went 2-for-4 for Valmeyer.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer won 14-4 over Wesclin. Miller went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs. Peyton Similey smacked two doubles and drove in three RBIs.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 10-6 over Dupo, getting two hits and two RBIs each from Miller, Similey and Kylie Eschmann.

Miller is hitting .500 with 15 runs, 15 RBIs and six triples for the Pirates in addition to her 8-1 pitching record with a 1.72 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 61 innings.

McSchooler is hitting .474 with 15 runs and Similey is at .471 with 18 RBIs this spring for the Pirates, who play at Steeleville on Wednesday.

Valmeyer plays in the Class 1A Marissa Regional this coming Tuesday against the winner of Lebanon vs. Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The regional final is May 20.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault and Dupo will compete next week in the New Athens Regional.

Gibault (6-10) takes on the regional host on Monday. The regional final is May 19.

The Hawks won 8-1 at Althoff on Thursday, with Sophie Winkeler going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Lily Bollman went for 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Ashley Murphy allowed just one unearned run with six strikeouts in the pitching circle.

Last Wednesday, Gibault lost 12-0 at Mater Dei. Libby Mesch had the only hit for the Hawks.

Gibault hosted Dupo on Tuesday, hosts Sparta on Wednesday and hosts Father McGivney on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Emma Steibel leads the team in hitting this season at .415 with four doubles.

Dupo (7-10) opens regional play May 17 against Okawville.

The Tigers won 10-9 at Steeleville on Thursday. Kyann Prater hit two homers and had three RBIs. Maddie Ehrhard and Kaylyn Woods both went 3-for-4 with home runs in the win.

Ehrhard also homered in last Tuesday’s loss at home to Valmeyer.

Woods is hitting .541 this season with a 1.082 slugging percentage, nine doubles, six triples, four homers, 19 RBIs and 29 runs to lead the Tigers.

Prater is hitting .534 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and 19 runs.

Columbia (15-11) has won three of five recent contrests.

The Eagles won 5-2 on Saturday against Triad to conclude Triad tournament play. Jaylyn Brister continued her sizzling spring by going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Emily Holmes and Elle van Breusegen each collected three hits, with Paige Froess allowing no earned runs for the pitching win.

Also on Saturday, Columbia won 9-6 over Murphysboro. The game was tied 6-6 after six innings, but the Eagles plated three runs in the seventh.

Brister again went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Julia Foster went 2-for-4 with a home run. Reese Jarrard went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

In Triad tourney action on Friday, Columbia lost 10-5 to Highland. Harlie Rainbolt and Karsen Jany each had two hits for the Eagles.

On Thursday, the Eagles suffered a 4-2 conference loss to Freeburg. Macie Pulcher had a double and RBI for Columbia.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 13-12 over Roxana. Columbia trailed 10-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring four in that frame and plating five in the seventh.

Jany smacked a walk-off grand slam for Columbia. Foster and van Breusegen collected three hits each.

Brister leads Columbia this season at .455 with five home runs, 30 RBIs and 25 runs, followed by van Breusegen at .415 with 13 stolen bases and 35 runs. Jany is hitting .400 with five homers, 29 RBIs and 27 runs.

Froess is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA as a pitcher in addition to hitting .390.

Columbia opens Roxana Regional play May 17 against Piasa Southwestern. The regional final is May 20. Other teams in this regional are Wood River, Mater Dei and Roxana.

Waterloo (13-10) lost 5-4 last Wednesday at Highland in eight innings. Samantha Juelfs went 3-for-5 and Lilly Heck went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs, who got a complete game pitching performance from Aidan Dintelman.

Juelfs is hitting .459 this spring with 24 runs to lead the ‘Dogs, followed by Mia Miller at .417 with 20 RBIs.

As a pitcher, Miller is 7-5 with a 1.60 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 83 innings.