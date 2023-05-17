Mon-Clair season opens Sunday

The Mon-Clair League begins its summer amateur baseball season with doubleheader action this Sunday, May 21.

There are only seven teams competing in the league this season, as the Southeast Missouri Tropics are not participating in 2023.

The defending champion Valmeyer Lakers open their 2023 campaign with a Sunday doubleheader against Waterloo at Ss. Peter & Paul Field. The games are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Other opening week games include the Millstadt Green Machine at the Belleville Rockies and Edwardsville Stags at the Cape Girardeau Capahas.

The St. Louis Spikes have a week one bye.

For more information on the Mon-Clair League, including the full 2023 schedule, visit teampages.com/monclair.

An inaugural pre-season tournament took place over the weekend in Millstadt, with the Green Machine winning 7-4 over the Rockies and St. Louis Printers taking down Valmeyer by the count of 7-2 on Friday.

Belleville won 13-5 over Valmeyer in the third place game on Saturday, but the tourney final between the Printers and Green Machine was postponed due to rain and will be played 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.