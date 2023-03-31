Barbara A. Woods | Obituary

Barbara Ann Woods (nee Starnes), 89, was called home to heaven on March 29, 2023.

Barbara was born on Oct. 10, 1933, in Cushing, Okla., the second of seven children to Tassie Otis and Felecia (nee Cockrell) Starnes.

On August 16, 1950, she married Earl F. Woods, in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. Together, they raised five children: Steven Woods (Terri), Deborah Heal (Bob), Kenneth Woods (Kathy), Marvin Woods, and Susan Steingrubey (Harry). Barbara’s children blessed her with a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family above all else; they were the light of her life and a source of love and joy. Her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, and she will be deeply missed.

She worked at the Alton Mental Health Center from 1966-76. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1983, and then worked for the Illinois Cooperative Extension from 1985 to 1995 and the Alton Community Counseling Center from 1988 to 1999.

Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and provided her with joy and solace; she found lifelong comfort and strength in her belief in God.

“Soon I shall hear the call from Heaven’s portals; ‘Come home, my child, it’s the last mile you have trod’; I’ll fall asleep and wake in God’s new heaven; Forever sheltered in the arms of God.”

She will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings: sisters Darlene White (Jack), and Sharon Hansel (John), and brothers Les Starnes (Sally), and Darrell Starnes (Judy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Marvin, her daughter-in-law Terri Woods;son-in-law Harry Steingrubey; brothers Donald Starnes, Raymond Starnes and David Starnes; and sister Clara Clawson.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Waterloo Mission Fund