Gerald F. Weeks | Obituary

Gerald F. “Jerry” Weeks was called to heaven March 27, 2023.

The family is sincerely grateful to numerous special friends both old and new who made sure Jerry and his family were never alone during this transistion.

He is survived by his companion Pat Clark; daughters Christine (Jim) Bivens of Millstadt and Nancy Weeks; brother Pat Hart; brother-in-law George (Dale) Wood; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 6 at Kutis Fu South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Simmons Center for Interstitial Lung Disease.