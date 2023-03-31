Richard A. Dreher | Obituary

Richard Adolph Dreher, 84, of Columbia, died March 24, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House, Concord, Mo. He was born Jan. 20, 1939, at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis.

He was a member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department since 1961, Columbia Gymnastic Association and taught turning school for 50 years, Knights of Columbus, Columbia and the American Legion, Columbia.

He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing, volleyball, going boating, deep-sea fishing and attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball and football games.

During his time as being a volunteer fire firefighter with Columbia he was a part of refurbishing the 1927 Studebaker Fire Truck. He served his country proudly in the United States Army Reserves.

He is survived by wife of 57 years, Nancy Lee Dreher (nee Schwankhaus) of Columbia; children Cole Dreher of Columbia and Sara Dreher of Columbia; grandson, Max Dreher; sister Jane (Earl) Menner of Columbia; brothers-in-law Tom (Debbie) Schwankhaus of Okawville, and Mark Schwankhaus of Okawville; sister-in-law, Julie (Tom) Stein of Okawville; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great- great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Charlotte (nee Eckert) Dreher.

Visitation is 2-8:30 p.m. March 31 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. April 1at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia Volunteer Fire Deptartment; or to Columbia Gymnastic Association.