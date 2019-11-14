Arnold W. Juelfs | Obituary

Arnold Walter Juelfs, 87, of Red Bud, died Nov. 13, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Maeystown, son of the late Arthur and Lydia (nee Dintelmann) Juelfs.

Arnold was a member of Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe.

He is survived by his wife Goldie F. Juelfs (nee Hooten); children Arnie (Anna) Juelfs, Brenda Stemler, Dennis (Lisa) Juelfs and Beverly (Glen) Besher; grandchildren Sarah (Dan) Rekosh, Andrew Juelfs, Eric (Laura) Stemler, Nena Stemler, Jason (Stephanie) Juelfs, Megan (Eric) Brock, Michael Lampkins and Branden Lampkins (Chey Spinner); brothers Ervin (Barb) Juelfs and Charles (Ellen) Juelfs; sister-in-law Delrose Juelfs; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is also preceded in death by brothers Vernon Juelfs and Wilbert Juelfs.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 16 at Zion United Church of Christ

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe or to the family.