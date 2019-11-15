Mary Ann Schmidt | Obituary

Mary Ann Schmidt (nee Bufka), 89, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2019, in Belleville. She was born March 9, 1930, in Fenton, daughter of the late Julius and Rose (nee Haag) Bufka.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church – Valmeyer.

She is survived by her children Catherine (Alan) Brandt, George (Nancy) Schmidt and Raymond (Pamela) Schmidt; grandchildren Ryan (Crystal) Brandt, Matthew (Meg) Brandt and Laura (Sergio) Delgado; grandchildren Angela (Jim) Marquardt, Michael (Krysta) Schmidt, Eric (Miranda) Schmidt and Alexander, Lucas, and Benjiman Schmidt; great grandchildren Madison, Caden, Lydia, Hudson, Kelsey, and Magnolia; sister-in-law Geraldine Bufka; nieces; nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Milton Schmidt; brothers Vernon (LaVerne) Bufka, Bill (Florence) Bufka, Joe Bufka and Julius Bufka Jr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 8-8:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Mary Catholic Church – Valmeyer.