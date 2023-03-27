Alvera W. Jacobs (nee Dehne) 91, of Waterloo, died March 27, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born April 13, 1931, in Fults.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church-Waterloo, Christian Women’s Missionary League and Waterloo Senior Center.

She is survived by her children Allen V. (Pam) Jacobs and David Jacobs, brother-in-law Melvin Jacobs, nieces and nephews.

Alvera is preceded in death by her husband Vernon W. Jacobs; parents Arthur and Wilhemina (nee Koch) Dehne; brother Vernon Dehne; and sister Delores (Ronald) Rubemeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service March 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church; or donor’s choice.