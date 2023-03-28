Dennis H. McMullan | Obituary

Dennis H. McMullan, 86, of Waterloo, died March 27, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born May 8, 1936, in Red Bud.

Dennis was an avid bowler, fisherman, and a former member of the Machinist Union.

He is survived by her children Brian (Deanna) McMullan, John (Susan) McMullan, Kathy (Collin) Metzger and Matthew (Dena) McMullan; daughter-in-law Vicky McMullan; grandchildren David McMullan, Ryan (Emily) McMullan, Christina (Brian) Slattery, Ashley (Jim) Rowton, Beth (Lucas) Fix, Jackie (KD) Anderson, Luke (Taylor) Hayes, Natalie Metzger, Blaine Metzger, Xander McMullan and Theo McMullan; great-grandchildren Evelyn Slattery, Harrison McMullan, Alexander Rowton, Alexi Fix, Kinsey Fix and Olivia Anderson; sister-in-law Barbara (Charlie) White; sister-in-law Kathy Kuehner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marie L. McMullan; oldest son Michael McMullan; and parents Hugh Joseph and Mattie Mary (nee Robert) McMullan.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 13 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.