Adele H. Schreiber | Obituary

Adele Henrietta Schreiber (nee Brandt), 86, of Rockwall, Texas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Oct. 28, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born in Valmeyer on Nov. 27, 1934, Adele spent her early years in Waterloo. Within days of marrying Charles G.(Chuck) Schreiber on Oct. 30, 1954, they embarked on a 30-year journey in the Air Force, living various lengths of time in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Japan, Okinawa, California, Nebraska, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia, Belgium and finally finishing back in Virginia. They moved to Rockwall, Texas, in 1998 shortly after retiring.

Chuck and Adele shared 67 devoted years of marriage prior to her passing. Adele took pride in her role as the wife of an Air Force officer and loving, stay-at-home mother to her four daughters. After raising her family, Adele returned to work as an executive assistant in the hospitality industry. In Rockwall, she was honored to serve her community for several years as a member of the county tax Appraisal Review Board.

An avid golfer with a quick wit and infectious laugh, Adele also enjoyed traveling on many golfing vacations and being involved in social activities at their home in The Shores golfing community. Her warm and spontaneous personality and unfailing good humor remained with her to the end. Adele will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to Chuck, Adele is survived by her daughters Debra (Richard) Lindsay, Sandra (Michael) Maurizio, Bonnie (Steven) Letts and Pamela (Matt) Mumper; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother Ronald (Carole) Brandt.

Adele was preceded in death by her father Oliver Brandt; mother Esther Brandt (nee Heusohn); and brothers Norman, Alois and Paul.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Rest Haven Funeral Home – Rockwall, Texas. Live streaming will be available at view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.