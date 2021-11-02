Christian G. J. Gummersheimer | Obituary

Christian G. J. “Christie” Gummersheimer, 88, of Columbia, died Oct. 1, 2021, in St. Louis, MO. He was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Columbia.

He was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo, Hecker Sportsmans Club and retired from IDOT.

He is survived by his sister Ardell Roider; nieces and nephews Ervin (Sugar) Borcharding, Freeman (Ginny) Borcharding, Arlene Trahan, Glenn (Karen) Roider, Carolyn (Mike) Hesterberg and Leroy (Karen) Roider; great nieces; great nephews; great-great nieces; great-great nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer F. and Caroline (nee Luetzelschwab) Gummersheimer; brother Earl Gummersheimer; sister Irma Borcharding; brothers-in-law Alfred Borcharding and Elmer Roider.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.