Adam E. Gremp | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 26, 2023

Adam Edward Gremp, 35, died on May 15, 2023, at his home in St. Louis. Adam was born on April 14, 1988, in St. Louis, the son of Brian Gremp and Michelle Gremp (Reitz). Adam was a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School (2006) and Washington University in St. Louis (2010, 2012).

Adam is survived by his parents; brothers Alex (Heather Sweeney) Gremp and nephews Emeric and Idris Gremp of St. Louis, Austin Gremp (Jill Pengeroth) of Austin, Texas, and Aaron Gremp (Lauren Denault) of University City, Mo.; uncles; aunts; cousins; and many friends.

A visitation memorial service will be held at 9:15 a.m. June 10 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.  

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church with  Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

A cause close to Adam’s heart was helping to fundraise for women and families who are victims of abuse or domestic violence. As such, Adam’s family has chosen to honor his memory by partnering with The Women’s Safe House, a local St. Louis shelter for victims of domestic violence. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Adam’s honor to help us preserve his memory. Donations may be made online at twsh.org/gremp-memorial.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Patsy S. Rusteberg | Obituary

May 26, 2023

Jerome F. Mollet | Obituary

May 22, 2023

John S. Joedicke Jr. | Obituary

May 19, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19