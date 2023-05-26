Adam E. Gremp | Obituary

Adam Edward Gremp, 35, died on May 15, 2023, at his home in St. Louis. Adam was born on April 14, 1988, in St. Louis, the son of Brian Gremp and Michelle Gremp (Reitz). Adam was a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School (2006) and Washington University in St. Louis (2010, 2012).

Adam is survived by his parents; brothers Alex (Heather Sweeney) Gremp and nephews Emeric and Idris Gremp of St. Louis, Austin Gremp (Jill Pengeroth) of Austin, Texas, and Aaron Gremp (Lauren Denault) of University City, Mo.; uncles; aunts; cousins; and many friends.

A visitation memorial service will be held at 9:15 a.m. June 10 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

A cause close to Adam’s heart was helping to fundraise for women and families who are victims of abuse or domestic violence. As such, Adam’s family has chosen to honor his memory by partnering with The Women’s Safe House, a local St. Louis shelter for victims of domestic violence. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Adam’s honor to help us preserve his memory. Donations may be made online at twsh.org/gremp-memorial.