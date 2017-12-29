Winston | Pet of the Week

Winston is a handsome and loving puppy. He is crate-trained in his foster home and working hard on mastering potty training. Winston gets along with other dogs, is playful, sweet, and looking for his perfect family.

Winston’s breed is unknown; he might be hound or shepherd or whatever you want him to be. He is seven months old.

WInston is currently living in a foster home so call Helping Strays to make an appointment to meet him. 618-939-7389

The Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.