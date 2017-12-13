Nelson swims at Junior Nationals

Carter Nelson of Columbia, who is a member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team in St. Louis, participated in the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals in Iowa over the weekend.

The event was sanctioned by USA Swimming.

Carter posted personal best times of 21.40 seconds in the 50 meter freestyle and one minute, 41.27 seconds in the 200 meter freestyle events at Junior Nationals.

“Proud of this swimmer and his commitment to excellence,” FAST swimming coach Raz Cuparencu posted on Twitter.

Carter, a sophomore at Columbia High School, is the son of Brandi and Rich Nelson…>>>

