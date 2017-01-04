Michael Lee “Mike” Nobbe | Obituary
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 3, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Michael Lee “Mike” Nobbe
Michael Lee “Mike” Nobbe, 58, of East Alton, died Jan. 1, 2017, in Wood River.
He was born Aug. 13, 1958, in Red Bud, son of Harold H. Nobbe and the late Barbara A. Nobbe (nee Keim).
Mike was a former baseball player for the Valmeyer Lakers.
He is survived by his father, brother Dr. Dennis (Chris) Nobbe, and aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his mother.
Private family services will be held.
