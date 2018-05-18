Max | Pet of the Week

Max is a calm and friendly hound dog who doesn’t bark much and loves to play with other dogs.

He is housebroken and does well around kids.

Max is very smart and knows how to sit, shake, lay down and rollover.

He enjoys a good belly or ear rub and can’t wait for the love of a new family.

Max is a 2-1/2 year-old hound mix and weighs 60 pounds.

Visit Max at the shelter or call Helping Strays for more information at 618-939-7389.

http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2017164c/max

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.