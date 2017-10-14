Local golfers enjoy postseason success

Several local high school golfers, including one team, advanced out of their respective regionals last week and participated in the sectional round Monday.

When the last putt was tapped in, two Gibault golfers qualified for the state golf tournament this weekend in Bloomington.

The Gibault boys golf team placed second at last Tuesday’s Class 1A Okawville Regional, qualifying for the Wesclin Sectional.

Monday at Governor’s Run in Carlyle, Gibault golfers Lucas Herrmann and Zach Heet shot well enough in the sectional to make state. Herrmann shot a 77 and Heet won a three-way playoff to qualify with an 81.

As a team, the Hawks placed fourth in the sectional. Only the top three teams advance to state.

The state golf tourney takes place this Friday and Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Other local golfers who competed in the Wesclin Sectional, Valmeyer’s Carson Sensel and Adrian Crossin, each shot a 93…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 11 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.