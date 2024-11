The 2024 Metro East Golf Coaches Association recently released its Class 2A All-Area Boys Golf squad, which includes a few local high school golfers.

Making the all-area first team list are Waterloo golfers Nate Charron and Brady Schmidt and Columbia golfers Jacob Hall and Kyle Chudd, the latter of which qualified for the state tournament.

Making the all-area second team was Waterloo’s Tyler Armbrecht.