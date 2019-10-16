Two golfers make state





Two local high school golfers qualified for state by virtue of solid performances in the sectional round on Monday.

In boys golf, Gibault Catholic High School junior Alex Sweeney placed sixth overall at the Class 1A Zeigler Sectional with a 75 to advance. Sweeney will compete in the state tourney this weekend at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

In girls golf, Columbia High School senior Casey Wagner shot an 82 at the Class 1A Mt. Carmel Sectional to advance. Wagner will compete in the state tourney this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur…

