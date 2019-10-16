Soccer squads ready for regionals

Waterloo and Columbia soccer players battle for positioning during a Sept. 25 match.

The local high school soccer teams have wrapped up or are nearing the end of regular season play with sights set on regional titles.

Waterloo (16-3-3) still has a Mississippi Valley Conference championship to shoot for. The Bulldogs picked up two more conference wins last week and will play at Triad on Thursday to decide the MVC.

Last Tuesday, Derek Young, Tyler Toms, Will Hicks and Dalton Blanchard all scored in Waterloo’s 4-0 win over Mascoutah.

On Thursday, Eli Gardner scored in a 1-0 victory at home over Highland.

Triad (16-1-3) edged the Bulldogs, 1-0, on Sept. 19. The two rivals battled to a scoreless tie in the CYC tourney on Sept. 30….

