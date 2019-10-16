Bulldogs drop sixth straight

The Waterloo High School football team lost its homecoming game, 34-14 at home to Civic Memorial on Friday night.

The Bulldogs are now 1-6 on the season and have dropped six straight games.

Civic Memorial (5-2) scored the only points of the opening quarter on a one yard touchdown run at 7:15 to go up 7-0.

Another short TD run put the Eagles up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Waterloo’s Ethan Horvath caught a 14-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Eric Brown with 1:45 remaining in the first half, but Civic Memorial ended the half with a short TD pass to go up 20-7…

