Horners lead Eagles to victory

The Horner twins turned in a game for the ages Friday night for the undefeated Columbia High School football team.

The Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season with a 56-18 homecoming game victory over Breese Central.

Senior quarterback Nic Horner threw for six touchdowns – four to twin brother Sam Horner – and ran for another score on the night.

Sam Horner led the Eagles defense with eight tackles and three assists.

Nic and Sam are the sons of longtime Eagles head football coach Scott Horner.

The scoring started with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Nic to Sam at 9:48 of the first quarter…

