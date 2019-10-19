Columbia runs past Red Bud

Columbia’s Donavan Bieber has 720 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the season. (John Spytek photo)

Senior running back Donavan Bieber rushed for three touchdowns as the fast-moving train that is the Columbia High School football team steamrolled Red Bud on the road Friday night, 48-0.

The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents by the count of 357-38. Columbia is ranked eighth in the state for Class 4A behind other undefeated teams IC Catholic, Rochester, Coal City, Richmond-Burton, Stillman Valley, Mt. Zion and Effingham.

Bieber, who finished with 129 yards rushing on the night, started the scoring for the Eagles with a 10-yard TD scamper in the first quarter and a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Londyn Little followed with a 60-yard punt return TD with just more than 10 minute remaining in the first half.

Columbia closed out the half with a 34-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Nic Horner to senior running back Ronnie Hunsaker and then Bieber’s third TD run, which went for 54 yards.

In the second half, Little hauled in a 31-yard TD pass and backup QB Colin McLaren hit Adam Wibbenmeyer for an 18-yard TD pass.

Horner finished the night 6-for-7 passing for 86 yards and two TDs to no interceptions.

On defense, Eli Wagner recorded two sacks and finished with eight tackles and three assists. Cade Napier had nine tackles and an assist.

Hunsaker and Ryan Hornbostel also registered sacks and Evin Prewitt made an interception.