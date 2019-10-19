Bulldogs muzzled at Mascoutah

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for 102 yards Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The Waterloo High School football team dropped its seventh straight game Friday night at Mascoutah, falling 42-17.

The Bulldogs (1-7) scored first on a Tyson Roedl field goal from 33 yards to make it 3-0 at 7:38 of the first quarter.

But Mascoutah scored on a short touchdown run and then a 48-yard TD pass to close out the opening quarter with a 14-3 edge.

The only scoring of the second quarter was a 51-yard TD run by the Indians, who led 21-3 at halftime.

Mascoutah poured it on in the second half, scoring on a four-yard run in the third quarter and then adding another TD before Roedl ran a kickoff 88 yards for a Bulldogs’ TD at 5:53 of the fourth quarter.

Waterloo wide receiver Dustin Crawford caught a 19-yard TD pass from quarterback Eric Brown with just one second remaining in the game.

In addition to his field goal and the long kickoff return, Roedl ran for 102 yards on 29 carries.

Brown was 9-for-16 passing for 105 yards and a TD with one interception.

Waterloo closes out its season next Friday at home against Mater Dei.