Eyes on the prize for volleyball teams

Gibault’s Kelly Papenberg (7) goes up for the spike as teammate Kayla Huels (5) looks on during a match at the Freeburg Monster Mash tournament on Saturday.

Gibault and Waterloo are on the up and up at the end of the regular season as both volleyball squads and other local teams set their sights on regional hardware.

The Hawks and Bulldogs both won three of four matches at the always competitive Freeburg Monster Mash tournament on Saturday. Gibault placed second and Waterloo placed third.

Gibault (23-10) won 25-6, 25-11 over Lovejoy, 25-15, 15-25, 16-14 over Mascoutah and 25-17, 22-25, 15-10 over Freeburg before falling to Nashville in the title match, 25-14, 22-25, 7-15.

Seniors Kayla Huels and Ashlyn Wightman were both named to the all-tournament team for the Hawks.

