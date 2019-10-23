Soccer’s survival of the fittest

The Columbia High School soccer team poses with its regional plaque following Saturday’s overtime victory over Anna-Jonesboro to win the Class 1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional.

Two local soccer teams are hoping to embark on lengthy postseason journeys while another has gone home early.

The Columbia High School soccer team outlasted Anna-Jonesboro, 2-1, in overtime Saturday to win the Class 1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional championship.

Following a first-half goal by Keegan O’Bryan to put Columbia up 1-0, Anna-Jonesboro tied the match in the second half.

Karson Bridges scored in overtime to win it.

The Eagles (14-4-4) advanced to the Columbia Sectional, where they hosted Mater Dei on Tuesday. The result was not known at press time. With a win, Columbia would play Saturday for a sectional title…

