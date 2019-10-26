Upset bid falls short for Bulldogs

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl celebrates following his touchdown reception in the first quarter Friday night at home against Mater Dei. For more photos from the game, click here.

An inspired Waterloo High School football team had one-loss Mater Dei on the ropes Friday night, but the Knights rallied late with 21 unanswered points for a 35-28 victory.

The Bulldogs honored several seniors prior to their final game on the WHS turf, and many of them made their presence felt one last time.

Mater Dei scored first on a 31-yard touchdown pass at 7:58 of the first quarter.

Capitalizing on some penalties against the Knights, the Bulldogs answered with a two-yard TD run by Tanner Fry to tie the game just more than a minute later.

Waterloo took a 14-7 lead on a 15-yard TD pass from quarterback Eric Brown to senior running back Tyson Roedl with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.

Mater Dei was kept off the scoreboard in the second quarter, as Waterloo’s defense held strong on consecutive goal-to-go possessions by the Knights at the end of the half.

Roedl opened second half scoring with a one-yard TD run at 11:06 that put the ‘Dogs up 21-7 and had the crowd buzzing for an upset.

Mater Dei calmly climbed back into the game with a 28-yard TD pass at 4:29 of the third quarter.

Waterloo kept fighting against the Knights, answering with a 54-yard TD pass play from Brown to tall wide receiver Dustin Crawford to make it a 28-14 lead at 1:55.

The Knights closed out the quarter with a 25-yard TD pass, however, to keep the game close.

Mater Dei scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a 35-28 lead with 3:22 remaining in the contest.

In one last attempt to tie the contest, Waterloo’s offense drove down to the Mater Dei 25, only to lose a fumble. The Knights ran out the clock on the game – and Waterloo’s season – from there.

Roedl passed 1,000 yards rushing for the season in his final game for the Bulldogs, who finished with a record of 1-8. He carried the ball 24 times for 94 yards.

Leading the Waterloo defense was senior William Gilbert, who had nine tackles and eight assists.

Mater Dei improved to 8-1 with the win. Quarterback Reed Braundmeier threw for 327 yards and five TDs on the night.