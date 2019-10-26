Eagles stay unbeaten at 9-0

Columbia senior quarterback ran for 144 yards and a touchdown Friday night at Jerseyville. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia High School football team completed an undefeated regular season in dominating fashion Friday night at Jerseyville, winning 41-7.

This is the sixth undefeated regular season in program history for the Eagles (9-0), the fifth under head coach Scott Horner. Columbia also won its 14th Cahokia Conference title this season, with 11 of those coming under Horner.

Senior running back Ronnie Hunsaker started the scoring for Columbia on this night with a two-yard touchdown run at 5:21 of the first quarter.

Using his legs, senior quarterback Nic Horner scrambled for a 70-yard TD run to put the Eagles up 13-0 in the final minute of the quarter.

Junior speedster Londyn Little caught an eight-yard TD pass from Nic Horner at 8:39 of the second quarter.

Nic Horner put his defensive talent on display to end the first half, grabbing an interception and scampering 63 yards for the score to make it 27-0.

Hunsaker scored his second TD of the night, again from two yards out, to make it a 34-0 game at 1:04 of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Nic Horner found twin brother Sam on a 17-yard TD pass with 6:20 remaining in the game.

Jerseyville scored a late TD to prevent the shutout.

Nic Horner ran for 144 yards on the night. Donavan Bieber finished with 15 carries for 155 yards.

Leading the way for Columbia’s defense were Ryan Hornbostel (two sacks) and Eli Wagner (10 total tackles).

The Eagles, who have outscored opponents 398-45 this season, will host Roxana (5-4) in a first-round IHSA Class 4A playoff game next week. The date and time have not yet been determined.