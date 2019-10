Bulldogs win CYC tourney

The Waterloo High School soccer team capped off a super CYC Tournament showing by downing previously unbeaten Clayton in penalty kicks Friday night to win the Walsh Division.

The Bulldogs (14-3-3) were tied 1-1 with Clayton after regulation, with Derek Young scoring the goal. Young, Hayden Reese, Brennan LaCroix and Eli Gardner were all successful on their penalty kicks and Waterloo goalie Sam Ward made two PK saves for the victory.

Clayton dropped to 11-1-1 on the season, with the tie and the loss coming at the hands of the Bulldogs.

In CYC play, Waterloo followed up its 0-0 tie with rival Triad last Monday with a 1-0 victory over cross-town rival Gibault last Tuesday. Brennan Lacroix scored a late goal for the Bulldogs…

