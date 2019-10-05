Eagles win 42-0 at Freeburg

Columbia’s Donavan Bieber ran for three touchdowns Friday night at Freeburg. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Donavan Bieber rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the undefeated Columbia High School football team continued domination of its regular season schedule with a 42-0 win at Freeburg.

For the season, Columbia has outscored its opponents 253-20.

Londyn Little started the scoring for the Eagles on this night, taking a punt return 64 yards to the house at 9:31 of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Little finished with 108 punt return yards and 56 yards receiving on the night.

As he has several times this season, Columbia senior quarterback Nic Horner found twin brother Sam Horner on a 23-yard TD pass play to make it 14-0 at 4:33 of the first quarter.

Bieber added a two-yard TD run at 1:45 of the first quarter and the Eagles were up big once again.

The second quarter was scoreless for both teams until Bieber scored from one yard out with just under 2:30 remaining.

Bieber picked up his third TD of the night on a 58-yard run at 9:32 of the third quarter.

Nic Horner found Eli Wagner on a 14-yard TD strike to close out scoring at 42-0 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Nic Horner was 8-for-13 passing for 135 yards and two TDs. He also threw his first interception of the season.

On defense, Colin McLaren snagged an interception and Nick Prindiville recorded a sack for the Eagles.

Columbia (6-0) hosts Breese Central (3-3) for its homecoming game next Friday. Freeburg (3-3) hosts Wesclin next week.