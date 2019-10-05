Bulldogs battle back before falling late at Jerseyville

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl rushed for 123 yards Friday night. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo High School football team battled back from an early deficit to briefly take a slim fourth quarter lead before ultimately falling on the road Friday night at Jerseyville, 33-28.

Jerseyville went ahead 14-0 in the first quarter and added an early second quarter field goal before William Gilbert scored on a one-yard run for the Bulldogs with nearly eight minutes remaining in the opening half.

Jerseyville added another field goal to take a 20-7 lead, but Waterloo running back Tyson Roedl’s 17-yard touchdown run made it a 20-14 game at halftime.

Roedl rushed 19 times for 123 yards on the night.

A long TD pass extended Jerseyville’s lead to 27-14 at 6:12 of the third quarter. Gilbert responded for Waterloo with an eight-yard TD run to make it a 27-21 contest entering the fourth quarter.

Waterloo took a 28-27 lead on a four-yard TD run by Tanner Fry in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

But Jerseyville scored on a seven-yard TD run with 5:47 remaining to regain the lead at 33-28.

Waterloo was unable to muster enough offense late and the Bulldogs dropped their fifth straight.

Jerseyville racked up 323 yards rushing on the night.

Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown was 8-for-12 passing for 106 yards.

The Bulldogs (1-5) will host Civic Memorial for their homecoming game next Friday. Civic Memorial is 4-2 on the season after falling to Highland on Friday.