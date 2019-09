Battle of Bulldogs goes to Highland

Waterloo running back Tyson Roedl rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The Waterloo High School football team lost 41-14 at Highland on Friday night in a Mississippi Valley Conference “Battle of the Bulldogs.”

Down 14-0 in the middle of the second quarter, Waterloo running back Tyson Roedl scored on a 37-yard run to make it a 14-7 contest. That would be the closest the orange-and-black Bulldogs would get, however.

Highland answered right away with a 60-yard touchdown pass and went into the locker room with a 20-7 halftime lead.

Another long passing score and a short TD run put the red-and-black Bulldogs up 34-7 after three quarters of play.

Waterloo wide receiver Dustin Crawford caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Eric Brown in the fourth quarter.

Brown was 2-for-3 passing for 35 yards and a score. Waterloo’s other QB, Jake Wade, was 2-for-10 passing for 12 yards and two interceptions.

Roedl rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries.

Waterloo (1-4) plays at Jerseyville (1-4) next Friday. Highland improved to 2-3 on the season with the win.