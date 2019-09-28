Another easy win for CHS football

Columbia’s Sam Horner had two touchdown receptions, a fumble recovery and five extra point kicks on Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The Columbia High School football team coasted to another lopsided victory Friday night at Carlyle, 55-0, to remain unbeaten at 5-0 on the season.

Last week, The Eagles led 35-0 after one quarter against Wesclin. It was more of the same Friday night, as they led 34-0 over the Indians after the first 12 minutes of action.

Donavan Bieber started the scoring for Columbia, rushing for a 15-yard touchdown at 10:26. Senior quarterback Nic Horner ran for an 11-yard score just one minute later.

Columbia’s leading tackler, Eli Wagner, got into the action with a fumble recovery in the endzone for another TD at 7:38.

Nic Horner then connected with twin brother Same Horner on a 17-yard TD pass play at 5:49. That was followed by a short TD run by Ronnie Hunsaker, and the Eagles took a 34-0 lead.

The Horner connection scored again – this time from 43 yards out – at 8:12 of the second quarter.

In the second half, Kyle McConachie scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter and Dominic Voegele scored on a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Wagner, Columbia’s defense had fumbled recoveries by Sam Horner, Cade Napier and Will Denny.

Nic Horner was 5-for-5 passing on the night for 90 yards and two TDs in addition to the rushing score. He became the all-time career passing yards leader in CHS football history with the second quarter TD pass to Sam Horner.

Columbia should have a tougher test next week as it travels to Freeburg. The Midgets improved to 3-2 on the season with a 21-3 win over Red Bud on Friday.