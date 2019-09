Eagles outlast Hawks in OT

Gibault’s Alex Bira fights for the ball against Freeburg on Thursday. See more photos at republictimes.net/photo-store.

In yet another thrilling soccer showdown between longtime rivals, Columbia outlasted Gibault, 1-0, in overtime last Tuesday night.

Jonah James scored for the Eagles in the second OT session. Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson preserved the scoreless tie with a sensational save on a penalty kick by James in the first OT session.

Olson had 10 saves in the game.

Columbia (9-1-2) is unbeaten in its past 10 games.

On Saturday, the Eagles blanked Freeburg, 5-0. Karson Bridges netted the hat trick and Jack Steckler added two goals…

