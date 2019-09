Eagles roll to 4-0

Columbia quarterback Nic Horner ran for a touchdown and threw three TD passes on Friday night. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Friday’s game was over shortly after it started, as the Columbia football team built a 35-0 lead after one quarter at home against Wesclin.

The Eagles went on to win 51-3 and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Columbia quarterback Nic Horner ran for a six-yard touchdown, then threw a 39-yard TD pass to twin brother Sam Horner to put the Eagles up 14-0.

Following a69-yard TD scamper by Ronnie Hunsaker, Nic Horner found Londyn Little for a 42-yard TD reception.

Jackson Holmes caught an eight-yard TD pass from Nic Horner to close out first quarter scoring.

Donavan Bieber added a seven-yard TD run in the second quarter and Kyle McConachie scored on a six-yard run for the Eagles.

Nic Horner was 6-for-7 passing on the night for 147 yards and three passing TDs in addition to the rushing score.

He now holds the school record for most career TD passes with 40.